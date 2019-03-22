REFILE-Brazil govt lowers 2019 GDP growth forecast to 2.2 pct from 2.5 pct

(Corrects day of week in first paragraph)

BRASILIA, March 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government lowered its 2019 economic growth and inflation targets on Friday, following a string of sub-par economic indicators that has provided mounting evidence that the recovery from the 2015-16 recession is losing steam.

The government now sees the economy growing 2.2 percent this year, down from 2.5 percent previously, and forecasts an inflation rate of 3.8 percent, down from 4.2 percent, the Economy Ministry said in a report.

