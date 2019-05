BRASILIA, May 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy shrank in the first quarter of this year, contracting 0.2% from the prior quarter, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, the first contraction since 2016.

The fall in Brazil’s gross domestic product (GDP) was in line with the 0.2% median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists. The economy grew 0.5% from a year earlier, also in line with a 0.5% expansion forecast by economists. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)