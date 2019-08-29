Noticias de Mercados
August 29, 2019 / 12:10 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

Brazil's economy grows 0.4% in Q2, faster than expected

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

BRASILIA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy expanded 0.4% in the second quarter of this year from the prior quarter, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, twice the pace forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and meaning the economy comfortably avoided falling back into recession.

The 0.4% growth in Brazil’s gross domestic product (GDP) was double the 0.2% median estimate in a Reuters poll, while the 1.0% rate of growth from a year earlier was also greater than the 0.7% expansion forecast by economists. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below