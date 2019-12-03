Brazil's Bolsonaro hails GDP report, says economy is firmly on right track

BRASILIA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy has bottomed and should continue “on the right track” expanding into the end of the year as ‘Black Friday’ and Christmas sales spur consumer spending, the Economy Ministry and President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday.

With figures showing a faster pace of growth than expected in the third quarter, the ministry said the outlook for Latin America’s largest economy is brightening, while Bolsonaro also tweeted his satisfaction.

“The slowdown in economic activity is behind us and the economy is now growing more vigorously,” the Ministry’s economic policy secretariat said in a statement. “Today’s figures show the economy heating up, which should be reinforced later this year. Christmas 2019 should be the best of recent years.”

Brazil’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.6% in the July-September period, according to official figures released on Tuesday, faster than the 0.4% predicted in a Reuters poll of economists and the strongest growth since early last year.

Bolsonaro tweeted that the GDP figures, together with other positive economic indicators and record low interest rates of 5.0%, Brazil is firmly on “the right track.”

Some economists raised their outlook for Brazil’s economy after Tuesday’s GDP report. Goldman Sachs upped their 2019 growth outlook to 1.2% from 1.0%, and next year’s forecast to 2.3% from 2.2%, while Barclays did the same for this year and said they could raise their 2020 forecast of 2.3%.

