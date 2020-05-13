UPDATE 1-Brazil govt lowers 2020 GDP forecast to 4.7% contraction from 0%

(Adds detail)

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, May 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government lowered its 2020 economic outlook on Wednesday, forecasting a gross domestic product contraction of 4.7%, which would signal the country’s biggest economic crash in at least half a century.

The new forecast, based on the expected economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic and related quarantine measures, is sharply lower than its previous estimate of zero growth and more in line with other public and private sector forecasts.

“The disruption to production and consumption will have a profound impact on GDP growth in 2020. In view of this, the growth outlook was revised sharply lower to -4.7% from 0.0%,” the Economy Ministry said in a presentation.

According to central bank data, that would mark the biggest annual fall in GDP in at least 50 years.

“A substantial part of GDP lost during isolation will not be recovered, leading to a substantial drop in GDP in 2020,” it said.

The government’s revised 2020 outlook is slightly gloomier than the current consensus from the central bank’s latest weekly “FOCUS” survey of around 100 economists, which is pointing to a GDP contraction this year of 4.1%.

But several investment banks have cut their outlooks in recent days, with Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Societe Generale now forecasting a much more severe GDP crash of 6.2%, 7.0% and 7.4%, respectively.

In a separate presentation, the Economy Ministry laid out a range of scenarios of how severe the coronavirus impact on activity could be this year, depending on how long the health crisis persists.

The best case scenario was a range of 0.9% growth to a 2.0% fall in 2020 GDP followed by a strong rebound next year, assuming the health crisis is limited to the second quarter.

The worst was a GDP decline of 5% or more if the crisis extends into the second half of this year, followed by a weak recovery in 2021.

The Economy Ministry also said it reduced its 2020 inflation outlook to 1.8% from 3.1%, taking it significantly below the central bank’s official target of 4.00%.

The Economy Ministry also said it reduced its 2020 inflation outlook to 1.8% from 3.1%, taking it significantly below the central bank's official target of 4.00%.

The Economy Ministry trimmed next year's GDP growth forecast to 3.2% from 3.3%, but raised its 2022 growth forecast slightly to 2.6% from 2.4%.