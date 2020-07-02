Brazil revises 2020 fiscal outlook, now sees 12% of GDP public sector deficit

BRASILIA, July 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government revised its 2020 fiscal outlook on Thursday, and now projects significantly higher levels of debt and wider deficits as the COVID-19 crisis prompts increased emergency spending measures and hammers tax revenues.

The Economy Ministry now expects a central government primary budget deficit of 795.6 billion reais ($149 billion) or 11.5% of gross domestic product, compared with its previous forecast of a 675.7 billion reais shortfall, or 9.4% of GDP.

It also expects a wider public sector deficit of 828.6 billion reais or 12% of GDP, up from 708.7 billion reais and 9.9% of GDP, and gross national debt to reach 98.2% of GDP assuming consensus market forecast of a 6.5% decline in the economy this year.

$1 = 5.33 reais Reporting by Jamie McGeever, Editing by Franklin Paul