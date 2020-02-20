Brazil FX weakness a natural consequence of lower rates - Economy Minister Guedes

BRASILIA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Thursday that a weaker domestic currency is to be expected given that interest rates have come down so much, stressing that the real is a floating exchange rate.

Speaking at an event in Brasilia alongside President Jair Bolsonaro and central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto, as the real slumped to a new all-time low against the dollar, Guedes also said Brazil’s economy will grow by more than 2% this year and beyond. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Gabriel Ponte Writing by Jamie McGeever, Editing by Franklin Paul)