Brazil finance minister says economic situation in Argentina is critical

RIO DE JANEIIRO, May 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Friday that the economic situation in Argentina, one of Brazil’s most important trading partners, is critical.

Referring to domestic issues, Guedes said at an event in Rio de Janeiro that support in Congress for the government’s flagship pension reform bill is rising but admitted that dialog with lawmakers is proving problematic. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro Writing by Jamie McGeever in Brasilia Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)