Brazil poised to resume growth, faster than recent past -Economy Minister

BRASILIA, July 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy is poised to start growing again, and at a “much faster” pace than the recent past, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Wednesday.

Guedes was speaking at an event in Brasilia marking the announcement of measures to stimulate business, cut red tape and make it cheaper and quicker to register patents and trademarks. Earlier on Wednesday, services sector data for June showed that Brazil may have tipped back into recession. (Reporting by Isabel Versiani Writing by Jamie McGeever)