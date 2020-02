RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy will grow between 2.0% and 2.5% this year, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Friday, adding that growth next year will be faster than the global rate of expansion.

Speaking at an event in Rio de Janeiro, Guedes also said the government aims to lower the tax burden to 30% from 34% during its current term, and that Congress has fully embraced the administration’s economic reform agenda.

