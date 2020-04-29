Brazil's Guedes sees 130 bln reais aid for local authorities

BRASILIA, April 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday crisis-fighting aid worth 120-130 billion reais ($22-$23.6 bln) will be made available to states and municipalities, and that a nationwide program has so far saved around 4.3 million jobs.

Speaking in a live online debate hosted by Mercado & Consumo, Guedes also said that of the 1 trillion reais of credit lines made available, just over 400 bln reais have been tapped.

$1 = 5.50 reais Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Catherine Evans