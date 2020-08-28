Brazil's Bolsonaro committed to austerity, says economy minister

BRASILIA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is committed to austerity and favors fiscally responsible economic stimulus, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Friday, at the end of a week that exposed divisions between the two men over public spending.

Speaking in an online event hosted by steel group Aco Brasil, Guedes said there is no division in the government but discussions between ministers is normal. The president has the final word, however, and he is on the side of fiscal responsibility, Guedes said. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Jamie McGeever; Editing by Sandra Maler)