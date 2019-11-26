Brazil growing around 2%, as private sector steps up - Guedes

BRASILIA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy is currently growing at around 2% and is poised for a more prolonged period of expansion as the private sector replaces the public sector as the driver of investment and lending, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday.

Addressing the Peterson Institute in Washington, Guedes also said that Brazil is in talks with several countries, including China, about a free trade deal, and that Brazil will have a fully convertible currency in five or six years. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)