BRASILIA, March 4 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy expanded by 0.5% in the fourth quarter of last year, the statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, bringing the rate of growth over the whole year to 1.1%.

The quarterly expansion of Brazil’s gross domestic product (GDP) was exactly in line with the median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists, and slightly weaker than the 0.6% rate of expansion in the third quarter. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Kevin Liffey)