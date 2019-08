BRASILIA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy added a net 43,820 jobs in July, the Economy Ministry said on Friday, slightly less than economists had expected but the fourth month in a row of job growth.

The median estimate of a Reuters poll of economists was for a net addition of 45,700 jobs. This brings the total number of formal jobs created so far this year to 461,411. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever)