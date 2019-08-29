Brazil 2019 GDP growth on course for 0.6% if Q2 pace maintained - Economy Ministry

BRASILIA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy is on course to grow by 0.6% this year compared to last year, assuming growth remains steady at the level it was in the second quarter for the remainder of the year, according to an Economy Ministry presentation seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The estimate was included in a presentation about figures released earlier in the day which showed that the Brazilian economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 0.4% in the second quarter, comfortably avoiding a slide back into recession. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever)