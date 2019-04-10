Brazil will need to keep cutting spending, even if pension reform approved

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - Brazil will still need to slash public spending, particularly government salaries, even if Congress approves a strong pension reform bill delivering a high level of savings, Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a conference in New York, Almeida said that pension reform is a difficult process but support in Congress is strong and the government is “learning” to negotiate with lawmakers. Almeida also said the minimum wage must be capped but defended a controversial pay rise for army generals as “fair”. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)