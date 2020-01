BRASILIA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government has revised this year’s GDP growth projection to 2.4% from 2.32% previously as it updates a series of economic forecasts, according to a statement from the Economy Ministry on Tuesday.

The ministry also said it expects consumer prices measured by the IPCA index to rise 3.62% in the year, up from 3.53% previously forecast. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Andrew Heavens)