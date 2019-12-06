Brazil interest rates heading below 5.00%, says Economy Minister Guedes

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s benchmark Selic interest rate is poised to fall below 5.00%, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Friday, adding that long-term rates are also falling and that interest rate payments on Brazil’s debt will fall by almost 100 billion reais next year.

Guedes’s remarks, made in Rio de Janeiro, come ahead of next week’s central bank interest rate decision, where policymakers are widely expected to reduce the Selic rate by 50 basis points for a fourth straight meeting to a new low of 4.50%. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier Writing by Carolina Mandl and Jamie McGeever)