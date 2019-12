BRASILIA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Thursday raised its 2020 gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast to 2.2% in its quarterly inflation report from 1.8% previously.

The bank held the inflation outlook stable with a forecast of 3.5% inflation for 2020 and 3.4% for 2021 based on the market outlook for interest rates and the foreign exchange. (Reporting by Marcela Ayers and Jake Spring; editing by Jason Neely)