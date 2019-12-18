UPDATE 1-Lower rates to cut Brazil debt service by about $24 bln/year -minister

(Adds economy minister, treasury secretary comment, background)

BRASILIA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Wednesday that record low interest rates will mean the government will need to pay 100 billion reais ($23.83 billion) less each year servicing its public debt.

Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida, speaking to reporters alongside Guedes, said he expects Brazil to be upgraded by credit rating agencies next year due to the improving debt situation.

Guedes said the private credit market in Brazil is expanding at a double-digit rate, which shows that the role of the state crowding out the private lending market has shrunk, which will benefit smaller businesses.

The Brazilian government will speed up the privatization of state companies in 2020 and boost investment in infrastructure, be it roads, port, railways and airports, he added.

Guedes said Brazil’s Congress was supporting the government’s reform program and overhaul of the tax system will come next, with merging of the government’s proposal with two bills already being debated by lawmakers.

With low interest rates, early repayment to the Treasury of transfers to development bank BNDES and the proceeds from the sale of state companies, Brazil’s gross public debt will end this year at about 77.2% of gross domestic product, Almeida said.

$1 = 4.1964 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Bill Berkrot