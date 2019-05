BRASILIA, May 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government on Wednesday cut its projections for 2019 growth to 1.6% from a previous forecast of 2.2%, while raising this year’s inflation forecast to 4.1% from 3.8%. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Jamie McGeever; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

