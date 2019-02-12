Brazil inflation risks moderating, global growth outlook darker: cenbank minutes

BRASILIA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Inflation risks in Brazil have moderated but risks to domestic and global economic growth have intensified, minutes of the Brazilian central bank’s last policy meeting showed on Tuesday.

Policymakers also agreed that risks associated with U.S. Federal Reserve policy tightening have diminished, according to minutes of the Feb. 6 meeting where the benchmark Selic rate was kept on hold at a record low 6.50 percent. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Anthony Boadle)