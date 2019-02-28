Brazil economy adds 34,313 jobs in January, far fewer than expected

BRASILIA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Brazil added a net 34,313 payroll jobs in January, data from the economy ministry showed on Thursday, well below forecasts and the same month last year and another indication of how much slack remains in the labor market.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists was for an increase of 82,500 jobs. The data ties in with figures released earlier this month that showed Brazil’s unemployment rate jumped in the three months to January, the first rise in almost a year.

In January last year, a net 77,822 jobs were created. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres, writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Tom Brown)