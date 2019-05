BRASILIA, May 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s services sector activity shrank in April, according to IHS Markit’s monthly purchasing managers index survey on Monday, marking the first contraction since September last year.

The services PMI fell to 49.9 from 52.7 in March. A reading below 50.0 signifies contraction and a reading above denotes expansion.

