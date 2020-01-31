Brazil 2019 primary budget deficit 61.87 bln reais, 0.85% of GDP -central bank

BRASILIA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a public sector budget deficit, before interest payments are factored in, of 61.87 billion reais ($14.6 billion) last year, less than half the government’s official target of a 132 billion reais shortfall, the central bank said on Friday.

That was equivalent to 0.85% of gross domestic product, the central bank said, adding that the national debt at the end of last year was 75.8% of GDP, the lowest since May 2018.

$1 = 4.25 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by John Stonestreet Writing by Jamie McGeever