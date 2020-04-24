Brazil Economy Minister Guedes cancels event amid market volatility, political uncertainty

BRASILIA, April 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes canceled a live online discussion to be hosted by Banco Itau at 10:30 am local time on Friday, the Economy Ministry said, amid rising volatility across local financial markets and deepening political uncertainty.

Brazilian stocks fell 3% in early trade and the real slumped to a fresh low of 5.6150 per dollar, with popular Justice Minister Sergio Moro expected to announce his resignation in a public address at 11 a.m. Brazil time. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)