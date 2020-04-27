Citi cuts Brazil 2020 GDP forecast to -4.5%, "the worst annual contraction ever"

BRASILIA, April 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy is expected to shrink 4.5% this year as the impact of COVID-19 deepens, economists at Citi said on Monday, which would signify “the worst annual contraction ever” for Latin America’s largest economy.

That marks a downward revision from their previous forecast of a 1.7% contraction. They also said unemployment will rise sharply, nearing 17% in the third quarter this year, while inflation will undershoot the lower band of the central bank’s target range this year and come in at 2.40%. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)