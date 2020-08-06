Brazil to announce 3 or 4 large privatizations soon -economy minister

BRASILIA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government is set to announce the privatization of three or four large companies within the next 30-60 days, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Thursday, adding that the sales have the blessing of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Speaking in a live event hosted by Fundación Internacional para la Libertad, Guedes also said Brazil’s economic outlook is improving, and that the fall in gross domestic product this year will be just over 4%, far less than some had feared earlier this year. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)