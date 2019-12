BRASILIA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy is entering 2020 on a stronger footing than originally hoped for, Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida said on Thursday, adding that growth next year is expected to be about 2.3% to 2.4%.

Speaking at an event in Sao Paulo, Almeida said the government’s budget deficit will end this year around 60-80 billion reais, around half the government’s goal of 139 billion reais ($33 billion).

$1 = 4.20 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever