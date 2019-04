BRASILIA, April 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s industrial production rose 0.7 percent in February from the month before, statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

Compared to February last year, output rose 2.0 percent, IBGE said. When measured on an accumulated basis over the previous 12 months, output was up 0.5 percent over the same period a year earlier.

Reporting by Jamie McGeever