BRASILIA, April 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian consumer price inflation, as measured by the IPCA index, rose 0.07% in March, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, less than the 0.15% economists in a Reuters poll had expected and the lowest for any March in over 25 years.

Prices rose 3.30% in the 12 months through March, also less than the median forecast of 3.38%. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Catherine Evans)