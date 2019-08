BRASILIA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s IPCA-15 consumer price index rose 0.08% in the month to mid-August, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, less than the 0.18% economists had expected, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll.

In the 12 months to mid-August, the price index rose 3.22%. That was less than the forecast 3.34%, down from 3.27% the month before, and the lowest in over a year. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)