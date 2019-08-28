Brazil inflation on a downward path - central bank president

BRASILIA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Inflation in Brazil, a country that once suffered from hyperinflation, is low and predictable, and appears to be heading lower, central bank president Roberto Campos Neto said on Wednesday.

“For a country that has had 82% monthly inflation, we now have predictable price indices, consistent with our targets and on a path to even lower levels still,” Campos Neto said at a ceremony celebrating 25 years of the currency, the real, according to his presentation posted on the bank’s website. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)