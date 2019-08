SAO PAULO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s IPCA-15 consumer price index rose 0.19% in July from June, the IBGE statistics agency said on Thursday, below a Reuters forecast for a 0.24% rise. (Reporting by Stéfani Inouye Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

