UPDATE 1-Brazil inflation posts lowest January rise since "Real Plan" launch in 1994

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian inflation kicked off the year on a soft footing, official figures on Friday showed, as the IPCA consumer price index posted its smallest January increase since the country’s “Real Plan” was launched more than quarter of a century ago.

Consumer prices rose by 0.21% on the month, down from 1.15% in December and lower than the 0.34% median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, driven by a sharp decline in meat prices.

The annual rate of inflation was 4.19%, also down from 4.31% the month before and less than the 4.32% economists had expected.

The month-on-month inflation rate was the lowest for any month of January since the so-called “Real Plan”, which introduced the currency still in use today, was launched in July 1994 to end Brazil’s history of hyper-inflation.

After surging 18% in December, meat prices fell 4% in January, the IBGE said. This slowed the monthly pace of food and beverages inflation to 0.39% from 3.38% in December, leading to a 0.11 percentage point drag on the overall index.

The central bank this week cut interest rates to a new low of 4.25% but signaled that would be the last in the cycle. Its inflation outlook for this year softened slightly to 3.5%, below its official goal of 4.00%, while its 2021 outlook of 3.7% was roughly in line with its 3.75% target.

