UPDATE 1-Brazil posts lowest monthly February inflation since Real Plan launch in 1994

(Adds details)

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian inflation slowed in February to its lowest for that particular month in over a quarter of a century, according to a mid-month measure of consumer prices released on Thursday, suggesting very little price pressure in the economy.

The monthly rate of Brazil’s IPCA-15 consumer price inflation in the month to mid-February fell to 0.22% from 0.71% a month earlier, the lowest rate since the “Real Plan” was launched in 1994 to end the country’s history of hyperinflation.

That was slightly less than the 0.24% median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists, and helped reduce the annual rate of inflation to 4.21% from 4.34% in January, also slightly below forecasts.

The accumulated rate of inflation so far this year is 0.93%, IBGE said.

Of the nine groups of goods and services surveyed, three registered outright deflation in February from the month before, IBGE said. Clothing prices fell 0.83%, health and personal care costs fell 0.29%, and food and drink prices fell 0.1%.

The biggest rise was in education costs which surged 3.61%, a seasonal effect often seen at the beginning of the school year, IBGE said. This contributed 0.23 percentage point to the overall monthly rise in February.

While the year-on-year inflation rate remained over 4%, the central bank’s official goal for this year, the bigger picture is one of subdued price pressures and notable lack of inflationary pass through from the record low exchange rate.

According to the central bank’s weekly ‘FOCUS’ survey of economists, the average year-end inflation forecast is now just 3.22%, significantly below the 4.00% goal.

While most economists believe the central bank’s interest rate cut to a new low of 4.25% earlier this month will be its last, economists at UBS reckon low inflation and worries over economic growth will lead it to cut by another 25 basis points.

$1 = 4.38 reais Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Bernadette Baum