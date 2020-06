BRASILIA, June 5 (Reuters) - Inflation in Brazil as measured by the IGP-DI price index rose 1.07% in May, compared to a 0.05% the month before, private think tank Getulio Vargas Foundation said on Friday.

That was more than the median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists for a 0.61% increase. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)