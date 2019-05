BRASILIA, May 10 (Reuters) - Consumer price inflation in Brazil rose to 4.94% in the 12 months through April, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, the highest in over two years but slightly below the 5.00% median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

The monthly rate of inflation eased to 0.57% in April from 0.75% in March, slightly below expectations of 0.63%. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)