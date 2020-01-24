Brazil economy sheds 307,311 jobs in Dec, but 2019 best year since 2013 - Economy Ministry

BRASILIA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy lost a net 307,311 jobs in December, the Economy Ministry said on Friday, bringing the total number of jobs created last year to 644,079 - the best year for job growth in Latin America’s largest economy since 2013.

Seasonal patterns mean December is traditionally a month of job losses, and last month’s figure was slightly less than the than the median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists for a 320,000 decline. (Reporting by Gabriel Ponte; Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Alex Richardson)