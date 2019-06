BRASILIA, June 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy added a net 32,140 jobs in May, the Economy Ministry said on Thursday, less than half the number expected and sharply down from the month before.

The median estimate of a Reuters poll of economists was for a net addition of 73,000 jobs. In April, a net 129,600 jobs were created. (Reporting by Mateus Maia Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by James Dalgleish)