BRASILIA, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy lost a net 331,901 formal jobs in May, the Economy Ministry said on Monday, another month of heavy job losses due to the COVID-19 crisis but less than half the record 860,503 jobs shed in April.

This brings the total number of formal jobs lost so far this year to 1.14 million, the ministry said. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever, Editing by Franklin Paul)