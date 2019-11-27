Brazil bank lending spreads narrowest since January -central bank

BRASILIA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Bank lending spreads in Brazil narrowed to 30.3 percentage points in October from 30.8 percentage points the month before, the central bank said on Wednesday, marking the lowest level since January.

The amount of outstanding loans in Brazil rose 0.3% in October to 3.37 trillion reais ($795 billion), while loan defaults held steady at 3.9%, the third month in a row at that level.

$1 = 4.24 reais Reporting by Camila Moreira and Jamie McGeever; Editing by Catherine Evans