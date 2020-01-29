Brazil bank lending up 6.5% in 2019, default ratio falls - central bank

BRASILIA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The amount of outstanding loans in Brazil rose to 3.47 trillion reais ($826.4 billion) in December, marking a rise of 1.6% on the month and 6.5% from a the year before, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Lending spreads fell sharply on the month to 28.5 percentage points, the lowest level last year although that was still up from 27.8 pp a year earlier, while the 90-day default ratio dipped to 3.7% in December, also the lowest level last year. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Jamie McGeever; Editing by Toby Chopra)