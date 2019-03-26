Brazil growth slows, inflation risks easing - central bank minutes

BRASILIA, March 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian economic growth has slowed more than anticipated since the turn of the year, minutes of the central bank’s last policy meeting showed on Tuesday, suggesting policymakers were in no rush to raise interest rates.

While the Brazilian recovery remains on a “gradual recovery path,” inflationary pressures have eased and risks to global growth have risen, according to the minutes of the March 19-20 meeting, where policymakers kept the benchmark Selic rate on hold at a record low 6.50 percent.

