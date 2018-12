BRASILIA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Inflation in Brazil still looks set to converge to the central bank’s targets for 2019 and 2020 despite a recent decline in forecasts, according to the minutes of the bank’s last policy meeting.

The bank last week kept the benchmark Selic interest rate at a record-low 6.50 percent and signaled it may refrain from hiking for longer than expected. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Kevin Liffey)