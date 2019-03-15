Brazil can't pull off pension reform without 1 trln reais in savings -Economy Minister

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Friday that pension reform must deliver at least 1 trillion reais ($262.26 billion) in savings in order to fund a transition from the current system to individual retirement accounts.

Guedes said the government would consider privatizing state-controlled companies Petroleo Brasileiro SA and Banco do Brasil SA after Privatization Secretary Salim Mattar finishes his current slate of planned privatizations.

$1 = 3.8130 reais Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Gram Slattery