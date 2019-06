BRASILIA, June 3 (Reuters) - Growth in Brazilian manufacturing activity slowed in May to its weakest pace in ten months, data on Monday showed, with the IHS Markit Brazil manufacturing purchasing managers index falling to 50.2 from 51.5 the month before.

A reading above 50.0 marks expansion in the sector, while a reading below signifies contraction. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)