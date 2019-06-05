REFILE-Brazil services PMI falls to 47.8 in May, lowest in 8 months -IHS Markit

(Corrects day of week in first paragraph)

BRASILIA, June 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s services sector activity shrank in May for the second month in a row, according to IHS Markit’s monthly purchasing managers index survey on Wednesday, the fastest pace of contraction since September last year.

The services PMI fell to 47.8 from 49.9 in April, further below the 50.0 mark that separates contraction from expansion. Following Monday’s manufacturing data, Brazil’s composite PMI index in May fell to 48.4, also the first contraction since September last year. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)