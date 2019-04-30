Brazil producer prices rise 1.63 pct in March - IBGE

BRASILIA, April 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian producer prices rose 1.63 percent in March from the previous month, statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, the strongest rise since September last year which helped lift the annual rate of factory gate inflation to 8.98 percent.

Of the 24 areas surveyed across Brazilian industry, 19 registered price increases, up from 12 the month before. February’s rate of producer price inflation was revised up slightly to 0.45 percent from 0.43 percent, IBGE said.

